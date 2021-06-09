Blink Charging : NATSO Welcomes Blink Charging Co. as Newest Chairman's Circle Member

NATSO, representing the nation's truckstops and travel centers, is excited to welcome Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, as a NATSO Chairman's Circle member - the highest membership level for industry suppliers. Blink Charging Co., based in Miami Beach, Florida, provides electric vehicle charging equipment that offers customers flexible business models tailored to their specific needs.

'With thousands of established locations crisscrossing the nation, truckstops, travel plazas and off-highway fuel retailers are well suited to replicate today's fueling experience for drivers of electric vehicles while ensuring that drivers of electric-powered cars will not suffer from range anxiety,' said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. 'By connecting EV charging equipment providers with NATSO members, we can ensure that drivers of electric vehicles have a safe and reliable place to fuel. We look forward to sharing Blink Charging's offerings and insights with the nation's truckstop and travel plaza operators.'

The truckstop and travel plaza industry has a long history of investing in alternative fuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel, natural gas and ethanol. As the Biden Administration prepares to leverage $15 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, fuel retailers are prepared to invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, advancing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the United States and lowering the carbon footprint of transportation energy.

'Truckstops, travel plazas and fuel retailers look for partners that they can trust to invest in electric vehicle charging,' said NATSO Vice President of Business Development, Pamela Hayes. 'By delivering best-in-class solutions, we ensure that truckstops and travel plazas can adapt quickly and efficiently to changing customer demands. EV charging represents an important customer service, and we are proud to work with Blink to expand the availability of EV charging infrastructure.'

Blink works with clients across many industries to deploy EV charging stations nationwide and globally. Blink's flagship IQ 200 Level 2 80-amp charger provides clients with the confidence that today's investments will address future needs. Blink's line of DC fast chargers provides a variety of power outputs designed to find the right balance between cost and performance.

Blink Charging Co. has deployed more than 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the company's charging locations.

'We are pleased to work with the fueling industry's leading organization to bring critical information, resources, and a robust product lineup that further supports the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the U.S.,' stated Blink President Brendan Jones. 'Working with truckstop and travel plaza operators is the natural choice for developing robust EV charging corridors as consumers seek these locations for their on-the-road needs.'

