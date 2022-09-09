Log in
    BLNK   US09354A1007

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
21.40 USD   +5.21%
Blink Charging to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Global Investment Conference
GL
09/08UBS Asset Management Selects Blink Charging to Install EV Charging Stations at US Properties
MT
09/08Blink Charging Agrees to Deploy Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to UBS-Owned Properties in the US
MT
Blink Charging to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Global Investment Conference

09/09/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Global Investment Conference in New York City on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Mr. Farkas will also be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings.

Interested investors can register to view the presentation at this link.

About Blink Charging 
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s Q2 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. 

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187 

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 088 M 1 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 81,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Farkas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan S. Jones President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael P. Rama Chief Financial Officer
Josh Winkler Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Harjinder S. Bhade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLINK CHARGING CO.-19.28%1 088
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.84%90 326
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.49%67 287
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.26%57 052
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.00%49 474
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.59%36 938