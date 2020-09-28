Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blink Charging Co.    BLNK

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blink Charging Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired Blink Charging Company (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) securities during the period from March 6, 2020, through August 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you acquired Blink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLINK CHARGING CO.
05:53pKirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Agai..
BU
09/25BLINK CHARGING : Sustainable Westchester and Blink Charging Announce Working Par..
AQ
09/24BLINK CHARGING : Applauds Governor Newsom's Commitment to Electric Vehicles in C..
AQ
09/23BLINK CHARGING : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Chargi..
BU
09/22BLINK CHARGING : Thinking about buying stock in Tenax Therapeutics, Boxlight Cor..
PR
09/22BLINK CHARGING : Sells or Deploys 539 EV Charging Stations Across 24 States and ..
AQ
09/18BLINK CHARGING CO. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/18BLINK CHARGING : Announces Acquisition of BlueLA Carsharing Expanding Affordable..
AQ
09/17BLINK CHARGING CO. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of A..
AQ
09/17BLNK SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dead..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,16 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 37,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart BLINK CHARGING CO.
Duration : Period :
Blink Charging Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLINK CHARGING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 8,52 $
Spread / Highest target -6,10%
Spread / Average Target -6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Farkas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan S. Jones Chief Operating Officer
Michael P. Rama Chief Financial Officer
Donald Engel Director
Ritsaart van Montfrans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLINK CHARGING CO.358.06%269
NEXTERA ENERGY16.38%137 993
ENEL S.P.A.3.72%86 624
IBERDROLA, S.A.13.13%75 290
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.97%64 664
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.58%60 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group