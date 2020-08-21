ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Blink is the subject of a report published by Culper Research on August 19, 2020. According to the report, the Company is "a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders." The report alleges "that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network," estimating that "the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%" of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate.” Based on this report, shares of Blink fell by more than 16% on August 20, 2020.

