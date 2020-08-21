Log in
BLINK CHARGING CO.

BLINK CHARGING CO.

(BLNK)
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/21/2020 | 10:19am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Blink is the subject of a report published by Culper Research on August 19, 2020. According to the report, the Company is "a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders." The report alleges "that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network," estimating that "the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%" of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate.” Based on this report, shares of Blink fell by more than 16% on August 20, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
