BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD

BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD

(AFPO)
Summary 
Press Releases

Block Commodities Ltd: Cannabis Seed Stock - Option Agreement

03/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) 
Block Commodities Ltd: Cannabis Seed Stock - Option Agreement 
24-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is 
now considered to be in the public domain. 
 
 
24 March 2021 
 
BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED 
("Block Commodities", "BLCC" or the "Company") 
 
Cannabis Seed Stock - Option Agreement 
 
Block Commodities is pleased to announce that the Company and Century Cobalt Corporation ("CCOB"), together the 
"Acquiring Parties", have entered into an option agreement to acquire approximately 2 million seeds from a private seed 
bank based in Cleveland, Ohio. CCOB is a publicly traded (OTCQB: CCOB) cobalt exploration and development company 
headquartered in Los Angeles, California. 
 
The seeds comprise 4 varietals suitable for the production of medicinal grade cannabis, with an average 14.5% 
Cannabinoid content and a 0.25% THC content. If the Option is exercised, each of BCL and CCOB will hold an interest of 
50% in the cannabis seed stock. 
 
The option is for an exclusivity period of 90 days to complete due diligence and the purchase. The proposed terms of 
the purchase are as follows: 
 
  ? Payment of an Option fee of GBP2, to be apportioned equally between the Acquiring Parties, and 
 
  ? Payment by BLCC of GBP 100,000 through the issue of 142,857,143  fully paid ordinary shares in BLCC (calculated at 
    0.07p per share) upon exercise of the option, and contemporaneously the payment by CCOB of GBP100,000 of CCOB fully 
    paid ordinary shares in CCOB at US Cents 7 per share (using the USUSD:GBGBP closing middle market exchange rate 
    published by the Bloomberg on the day immediately prior to completion). 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Block Commodities Limited 
Ian Tordoff                               nc@blockcommodities.com 
 
Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited  +44 7876 888 011 
Brian Stockbridge 
 
Gabrielle Cordeiro ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GG00B4QYTJ50 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:          BLCC 
LEI Code:      2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 
Sequence No.:  96101 
EQS News ID:   1177765 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

