Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC)
Block Commodities Ltd: Cannabis Seed Stock - Option Agreement
24-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
24 March 2021
BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED
("Block Commodities", "BLCC" or the "Company")
Cannabis Seed Stock - Option Agreement
Block Commodities is pleased to announce that the Company and Century Cobalt Corporation ("CCOB"), together the
"Acquiring Parties", have entered into an option agreement to acquire approximately 2 million seeds from a private seed
bank based in Cleveland, Ohio. CCOB is a publicly traded (OTCQB: CCOB) cobalt exploration and development company
headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
The seeds comprise 4 varietals suitable for the production of medicinal grade cannabis, with an average 14.5%
Cannabinoid content and a 0.25% THC content. If the Option is exercised, each of BCL and CCOB will hold an interest of
50% in the cannabis seed stock.
The option is for an exclusivity period of 90 days to complete due diligence and the purchase. The proposed terms of
the purchase are as follows:
? Payment of an Option fee of GBP2, to be apportioned equally between the Acquiring Parties, and
? Payment by BLCC of GBP 100,000 through the issue of 142,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares in BLCC (calculated at
0.07p per share) upon exercise of the option, and contemporaneously the payment by CCOB of GBP100,000 of CCOB fully
paid ordinary shares in CCOB at US Cents 7 per share (using the USUSD:GBGBP closing middle market exchange rate
published by the Bloomberg on the day immediately prior to completion).
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
