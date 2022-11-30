Advanced search
    BLOE   GB00BF3TBT48

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

(BLOE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:54 2022-11-30 am EST
1.476 GBX   +15.76%
06:30aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Europa Metals ups grade levels at Toral project
AN
06:28aBlock Energy celebrates SLB decision not to use acquisition option
AN
02:41aFrance's SLB Abandons Right to Purchase Block Energy Shares
MT
Summary
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Europa Metals ups grade levels at Toral project

11/30/2022 | 06:30am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Block Energy PLC, up 16% at 1.48 pence, 12-month range 0.80p - 2.39p. Says that drilling contractor Schlumberger has decided against exercising its rights to buy 108 million shares in Block. The options were granted in 2020 as part of Block's purchase of Schlumberger Rustaveli Co Ltd, which held a license in Georgia. "This is very good news for the company and shareholders in Block. The result for Block and its shareholders is a significant gain in value and reduction in dilution, both contributing to our continued commitment to maximising value, for all shareholders, whilst we advance through our three-project strategy," explains Chief Executive Officer Paul Haywood.

----------

Europa Metals Ltd, up 3.7% at 3.53 pence, 12-month range 2.50p - 5.30p. Reports a 19% increase to its indicated mineral resource and a 14% increase in grade at it 100%-owned Toral lead, zinc and silver project in Spain. Notes an indicated mineral resource of 7 tonnes at 8.1% zinc equivalent, 5% zinc, 3.7% lead, and 29 grams per tonne of silver. The total mineral resource for the project is approximately 20 tonnes at 6.8% zinc equivalent, 4.4% zinc, 2.8% lead, and 23 grams per tonne of silver. Explains that these results compare "very favourably" with the firm's previously reported mineral resource estimate announced on October 1, 2021. Adds that a total of 61,545 metres of drilling is now included in the database for the Toral project.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC, down 39% at 1.93 pence, 12-month range 0.52p - 8.50p. Raises GBP2.5 million, before expenses, to advance its wholly-owned Darwin Gas Condensate discovery. The oil and gas exploration firm says that the fundraising comprises of a firm placing, a conditional placing and a conditional subscription at a price of 1.75 pence per share. The issue price is a 44% discount to the company's closing price of 3.15 pence on Tuesday. Proceeds will be used to fund the firm's licence fees, discovery area fees, technical and commercial studies, general and administrative expenses, and to advance the Darwin project towards appraisal.

----------

Strix Group PLC, down 34% at 82.47 pence, 12-month range 78.06p - 315.00p. As a result of lockdowns in China and the continued uncertainty regarding the situation, the kettle safety controls provider says it now anticipates adjusted pretax for the full year to be approximately GBP23 million, up from GBP21.5 million in 2021. It adds that the issues could continue into 2023. Also, completes the acquisition of Billi Australia Pty Ltd, Billi New Zealand Ltd and Billi UK Ltd, and says its trading in recent weeks have been impacted by ongoing lockdowns in China. Billi is an Australia-based supplier of premium filtered and non-filtered instant boiling, chilled and sparkling water systems.

----------

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK ENERGY PLC 15.76% 1.476 Delayed Quote.41.67%
BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM PLC -38.63% 1.93 Delayed Quote.350.57%
BRENT OIL 1.68% 86.34 Delayed Quote.7.57%
EUROPA METALS LTD 3.68% 3.525 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 2.35% 51.05 Delayed Quote.70.45%
SILVER 1.24% 21.495 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
STRIX GROUP PLC -34.99% 81 Delayed Quote.-58.95%
WTI 2.03% 80.324 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,11 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,78 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,47 M 9,47 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Block Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Haywood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Dimmock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ritchie Wayland Manager-Technical
Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher Senior Independent Director
Kenneth Paul Seymour Independent Non-Executive Director
