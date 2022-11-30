Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Block Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLOE   GB00BF3TBT48

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

(BLOE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:54 2022-11-30 am EST
1.476 GBX   +15.76%
06:30aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Europa Metals ups grade levels at Toral project
AN
06:28aBlock Energy celebrates SLB decision not to use acquisition option
AN
02:41aFrance's SLB Abandons Right to Purchase Block Energy Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Block Energy celebrates SLB decision not to use acquisition option

11/30/2022 | 06:28am EST
(Alliance News) - Block Energy PLC on Wednesday said that SLB, the biggest offshore drilling contractor in the world according to Bloomberg, had decided against exercising its rights to buy 108 million shares in the business.

Block Energy is an oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in Georgia.

Company shares were trading 16% higher at 1.48 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

In 2020, a total of 120 million options were granted as consideration for the acquisition of the Schlumberger Rustaveli Company Ltd, which held Georgia's most productive license, Block XIB.

Of these, 12 million options were assigned by SLB to Jindal Petroleum, and are due to expire November 30, 2023.

Block Energy said that its acquisition of SRCL helped to secure additional production, material additional oil reserves, significant gas resources, oil inventory, materials, and a USD133 million cost recovery pool, all while preserving its cash position for further growth.

"This is very good news for the company and shareholders in Block. The result for Block and its shareholders is a significant gain in value and reduction in dilution, both contributing to our continued commitment to maximising value, for all shareholders, whilst we advance through our 3-project strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Paul Haywood.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK ENERGY PLC 15.76% 1.476 Delayed Quote.41.67%
BRENT OIL 1.68% 86.34 Delayed Quote.7.57%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 2.35% 51.05 Delayed Quote.70.45%
WTI 2.03% 80.317 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,11 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,78 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,47 M 9,47 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Block Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Haywood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Dimmock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ritchie Wayland Manager-Technical
Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher Senior Independent Director
Kenneth Paul Seymour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK ENERGY PLC41.67%9
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.27%350 047
CONOCOPHILLIPS72.14%154 824
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.06%82 992
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.00%65 578
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION135.36%62 605