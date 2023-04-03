Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Block Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLOE   GB00BF3TBT48

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

(BLOE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19:44 2023-04-03 am EDT
1.119 GBX   +20.92%
06:52aBlock Energy project performance encouraging amid WR-B01Za results
AN
02:00aBlock Energy plc Provides an Update on Project I, Including the Results of the Extended Well Test on WR-B01Za
CI
03/09Block Energy jumps on farm-out at licence XIB in Georgia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Block Energy project performance encouraging amid WR-B01Za results

04/03/2023 | 06:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Block Energy PLC said on Monday that Project I continues to perform better than predicted.

Block Energy is a London-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Georgia. Project I is the development of the Middle Eocene oil reservoir in the West Rustavi-Krtsanisi field, which is divided into eight development areas.

The company said its Project I WR-B01Za development oil well has been producing at a rate of 269 barrels of oil equivalent per day over a period of 12 days, adding that the well has continued to flow naturally through choke settings ranging from 7.1 millimetres to 11.1 millimetres.

Block Energy also reported that the results of WR-B01Za provide "back-to-back drilling success", with its trajectory following a seismic lineation parallel to the west of the lineation penetrated by the JKT-0 1 Z well.

The company said its side track programme is now over 250,000 barrels of oil.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Haywood said: "The results of the operation are very encouraging for future development, and the production added by WR-B01Za is material to the company."

Shares were up 21% at 1.12 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

