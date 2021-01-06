Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Block Energy Plc    BLOE   GB00BF3TBT48

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

(BLOE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump administration drilling auction for Arctic refuge attracts little interest

01/06/2021 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A polar bear keeping close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday found few takers at its sale of drilling leases in the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), with an Alaska state agency emerging as the sole bidder for most of the acreage.

The sale received 16 bids in total for 12 of the 22 tracts offered. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority was the sole bidder on at least eight of the 12 tracts.

Three of the bids were described as "incomplete" by U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Kate MacGregor, who revealed them during a live broadcast.

The sale, at which more than 1 million acres were offered, generated more than $14.4 million in high bids, MacGregor said.

It was among the most high profile of a slew of last-minute efforts by President Donald Trump's government to expand fossil fuel and mineral development in the United States before leaving office in two weeks, building on his years-long drive to maximize domestic production over the objections of environmentalists.

Due to concerns about a lack of participation in the sale, the board of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority held an emergency meeting two days before Christmas at which it authorized spending up to $20 million on ANWR leases.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)

By Nichola Groom and Yereth Rosen


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLOCK ENERGY PLC
2020Block Energy Closes Acquisition of Schlumberger Rustaveli
MT
2020Block Energy Stock Soars 32% on Improvement in Schlumberger Rustaveli Acquisi..
MT
2020BLOCK ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
2020BLOCK ENERGY : Major acq'n of 2 adjacent blocks from Schlumberger
PU
2020BLOCK ENERGY : Statement re Market Speculation
PU
2020BLOCK ENERGY : Notification of major holdings
PU
2020TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
2020BLOCK ENERGY : Operations Update - replacement
PU
2019BLOCK ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
2019BLOCK ENERGY : Exercise of Warrant
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,21 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,09 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 31,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 21,6x
EV / Sales 2019 81,4x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Block Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Haywood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Dimmock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William Patrick McAvock Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ritchie Wayland Manager-Technical
Roger G. McMechan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOCK ENERGY PLC0.00%31
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.63%44 683
CNOOC LIMITED2.51%40 655
EOG RESOURCES, INC.8.12%31 456
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.07%31 240
ECOPETROL S.A.2.09%27 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ