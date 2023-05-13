Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:16 2023-05-12 pm EDT
55.56 USD   -3.05%
BLOCK Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Block To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
Ripple Leads Increases As Large Cryptocurrencies Start Mixed
DJ
Solana Leads Way As Large Cryptocurrencies Drop
DJ
BLOCK Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Block To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 08:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc.  ("Block" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQ).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Block stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SQ.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On March 23, 2023, Hindenburg issued a report entitled "Block: How Inflated User Metrics and 'Frictionless' Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders to Cash Out Over $1 Billion." Hindenburg stated, "Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping." The report also said Block's Cash App thrived on serving "unbanked" customers. The report also alleged those unbanked customers were involved in criminal or illicit activity. Hindenburg also suspected that Cash App's compliance programs were deficient. Finally, among additional allegations, Hindenburg stated "Block has wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs. Former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual."

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/block-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-block-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823905.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
