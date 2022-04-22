Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:51 pm EDT
102.67 USD   -4.68%
04:50pBLOCK : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:34pBLOCK, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:33pBLOCK, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Block : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

04/22/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 28, 2022

Block, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37622 80-0429876

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Not Applicable1
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(415) 375-3176

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.0000001 par value per share SQ New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

1

We do not designate a headquarters location as we have adopted a distributed work model.

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Block, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this amendment to its Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on January 31, 2022, which reported that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") had elected Sharon Rothstein as a new director of the Company. At the time of her election, Ms. Rothstein's Board committee appointments had not been determined. On April 20, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Rothstein to the Compensation Committee, effective immediately.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BLOCK, INC.
Date: April 22, 2022 By:

/s/ Sivan Whiteley

Sivan Whiteley

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Block Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLOCK, INC.
04:50pBLOCK : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:34pBLOCK, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:33pBLOCK, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Event..
AQ
04/19JACK DORSEY : Twitter co-founder Dorsey takes aim at board in series of tweets
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Musk targets Twitter board as company adopts 'poison pill'
RE
04/18Explainer-How will Twitter's board handle Elon Musk?
RE
04/18Stem Disintermedia Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding from Bloc..
CI
04/15BLOCK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/15David Viniar and Anna Patterson Informs Block, Inc. of Not Stand for Re-Election as Cla..
CI
04/14Barclays Adjusts Block's Price Target to $182 From $205, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 733 M - -
Net income 2022 -119 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -393x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62 418 M 62 418 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 107,71 $
Average target price 179,18 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-33.31%62 418
FISERV, INC.-2.26%65 811
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.05%39 999
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.57%20 007
NEXI S.P.A-34.41%13 051
NUVEI CORPORATION-4.93%8 827