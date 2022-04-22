Block : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
04/22/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
8-K/A
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 28, 2022
Block, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-37622
80-0429876
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Not Applicable1
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(415) 375-3176
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.0000001 par value per share
SQ
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
1
We do not designate a headquarters location as we have adopted a distributed work model.
Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Block, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this amendment to its Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on January 31, 2022, which reported that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") had elected Sharon Rothstein as a new director of the Company. At the time of her election, Ms. Rothstein's Board committee appointments had not been determined. On April 20, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Rothstein to the Compensation Committee, effective immediately.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.