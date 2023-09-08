By Dean Seal

Shares of Block, the corporate name for the payments platform Square, edged lower amid widespread outages on Thursday and Friday.

The stock was down 4.9% at $53.30 in late morning trading. Shares have fallen 15% so far this year.

Square said on Thursday night that it was experiencing a disruption that was impacting some services.

On Friday morning, the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "services are steadily regaining their functionality."

Square is best known for its signature white credit-card readers that merchants can use to accept payments from customers. Block is also the developer of Cash App, a mobile app that allows users to send money to one another.

