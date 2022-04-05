Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Block Shares Fall 7% After Disclosure of Data Breach

04/05/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Patrick Chu


Block Inc. shares dropped 7% to $134.98 Tuesday after the payments company formerly known as Square Inc. disclosed an internal data breach at its Cash App Investing operation.

Late Monday, Block Inc. said in a securities filing that its own investigation found a former employee downloaded reports without Block's permission. The information from some of its U.S. brokerage customers included full names, brokerage-account numbers, portfolio value and holdings, and stock-trading activity. The reports were accessed on Dec. 10, Block said.

Cash App Investing enables its customers to buy and sell stocks and bitcoin.

The San Francisco-based company said it contacted 8.2 million current and former customers about the incident, and informed financial regulators and law enforcement.

The investigation hasn't been completed, but so far Block said the reports accessed by the former employee didn't contain identifiable information such as user names, passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, payment-card information, customer addresses and bank-account balances.


Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1316ET

All news about BLOCK, INC.
10:59aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
10:30aIntel Launches New Intel Blockscale Technology for Energy-Efficient Blockchain Hashing
AQ
08:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Elon Musk strikes again
08:12aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 5, 2022
05:48aWells Fargo Starts Block at Overweight With $165 Price Target
MT
04/04BLOCK, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Unable to Establish Direction on Monday
MT
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing Ground in Monday Trading
MT
04/04Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, General Motor..
PR
04/04KeyBanc Adjusts Block's Price Target to $180 From $175, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 952 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -550x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84 137 M 84 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 145,19 $
Average target price 180,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-10.10%84 137
FISERV, INC.-0.59%67 294
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.94%39 577
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.40%19 771
NEXI S.P.A-24.80%15 148
DLOCAL LIMITED-5.32%9 969