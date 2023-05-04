Block beats expectations on revenue, boosting shares

May 4 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in
first-quarter revenue on Thursday as its popular payments
platform Cash App continued to drive growth, a metric investors
will be closely watching following U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
Research's disclosure in March of short positions in the firm.
Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 4%
in extended trading on Thursday. Prior to market close, its
stock was down more than 10% from the beginning of this year.
The company posted total net revenue of $4.99 billion in the
quarter ended March 31, up 26% from the prior year and beating
analysts' estimate of $4.59 billion, according to Refinitiv
data.
The San Francisco-based fintech, which offers merchant
payment services and an app that facilitates peer-to-peer
payments and lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit
in the first-quarter rose 32% to $1.71 billion.
Hindenburg, whose report earlier this year triggered a
more than $100 billion rout in the shares of India's Adani Group
companies,
had accused Block
of overstating its user numbers by allowing fake or
duplicate accounts to exist on its Cash App platform. The
allegations sent shares in the company down 22%.
Reuters could not verify the claims raised in the
report. Block
has denied
the allegations and has said it would explore legal action
against the short seller. Short sellers like Hindenburg
typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at
a lower price.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio)