  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:04:35 2023-05-04 pm EDT
62.21 USD   +4.87%
04:56pBlock beats expectations on revenue, boosting shares
RE
04:52pBLOCK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:42pBlock's Q1 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Gain
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Block beats expectations on revenue, boosting shares

05/04/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
May 4 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as its popular payments platform Cash App continued to drive growth, a metric investors will be closely watching following U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's disclosure in March of short positions in the firm.

Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday. Prior to market close, its stock was down more than 10% from the beginning of this year.

The company posted total net revenue of $4.99 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up 26% from the prior year and beating analysts' estimate of $4.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The San Francisco-based fintech, which offers merchant payment services and an app that facilitates peer-to-peer payments and lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit in the first-quarter rose 32% to $1.71 billion.

Hindenburg, whose report earlier this year triggered a more than $100 billion rout in the shares of India's Adani Group companies,

had accused Block

of overstating its user numbers by allowing fake or duplicate accounts to exist on its Cash App platform. The allegations sent shares in the company down 22%.

Reuters could not verify the claims raised in the report. Block

has denied

the allegations and has said it would explore legal action against the short seller. Short sellers like Hindenburg typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK, INC. 1.87% 60.43 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
H&R BLOCK, INC. -0.99% 32.12 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 047 M - -
Net income 2023 -258 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -154x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35 882 M 35 882 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 12 428
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 59,32 $
Average target price 92,59 $
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-5.60%35 878
FISERV, INC.18.00%73 670
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.51%27 172
EDENRED SE15.33%16 155
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.88%15 238
NEXI S.P.A-0.46%10 626
