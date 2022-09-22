Block on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Block, Inc. Class A (SQ) is currently at $56.76, down $2.70 or 4.53%

--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $50.31

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 17.96% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 23, 2022, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending June 17, 2022, when it fell 18.59%

--Down 17.64% month-to-date

--Down 64.86% year-to-date

--Down 79.86% from its all-time closing high of $281.81 on Aug. 5, 2021

--Down 78.72% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2021), when it closed at $266.72

--Down 78.72% from its 52-week closing high of $266.72 on Sept. 23, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $56.18; lowest intraday level since June 17, 2022, when it hit $56.01

--Down 5.5% at today's intraday low

All data as of 10:56:46 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1113ET