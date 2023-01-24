Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05:14 2023-01-24 pm EST
80.79 USD   -1.07%
04:15pBlock to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
01:13aAustralian shares gain on mining, tech boost; financials top laggards
RE
01/23Barclays Adjusts Block Price Target to $103 From $100, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/24/2023 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLOCK, INC.
04:15pBlock to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
01:13aAustralian shares gain on mining, tech boost; financials top laggards
RE
01/23Barclays Adjusts Block Price Target to $103 From $100, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/23Tech stocks help Australia shares notch up fourth day of gains
RE
01/20Insider Sell: Block
MT
01/20Truist Adjusts Price Target on Block to $105 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/18Energy stocks push Australian shares lower; BHP Group rises
RE
01/18Is it crypto spring already? The projects to look out for in 2023
MS
01/17Energy stocks push Australian shares higher
RE
01/17Insider Sell: Block
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 478 M - -
Net income 2022 -560 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -89,3x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 49 001 M 49 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 81,66 $
Average target price 89,11 $
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Emily C. Chiu Chief Operating Officer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.21.20%49 001
FISERV, INC.4.43%67 027
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.14.21%30 672
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.18%14 781
NEXI S.P.A10.62%11 614
WEX INC.8.21%7 866