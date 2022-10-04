Advanced search
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-04 pm EDT
62.27 USD   +11.63%
Block to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/04/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.


All news about BLOCK, INC.
04:06pBlock to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
09:11aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Block Price Target to $95 From $155, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/30Insider Sell: Block
MT
09/30Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
09/29Afterpay and Sephora Canada partner to bring prestige beauty to Canadian shoppers
BU
09/28Square Releases “Growth of Mobile and Conversational Commerce Report” Along..
BU
09/28Block Unit Square Launches 'Tap to Pay' Service for Apple Phones in US
MT
09/28Square Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for US Sellers
BU
09/28Italy's Satispay valued at over 1 billion euro after raising 320 million euros
RE
09/28Satispay S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive €320 million in funding from ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -696 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -43,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 234 M 33 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 55,78 $
Average target price 108,98 $
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Emily C. Chiu Chief Operating Officer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-65.46%33 234
FISERV, INC.-8.06%61 029
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-18.08%30 693
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.56%13 675
NEXI S.P.A-40.23%10 788
WISE PLC-13.45%7 584