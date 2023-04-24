Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24:56 2023-04-24 pm EDT
63.55 USD   +0.11%
12:39pH&R Block agrees to drop trademark lawsuit against Block over name change
RE
04/21Insider Sell: Block
MT
04/20Wix.com Expands Offerings in Block's Square App to Help Restaurant Owners Streamline Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H&R Block agrees to drop trademark lawsuit against Block over name change

04/24/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington

(Reuters) - Tax-preparation giant H&R Block and Block Inc, the company formerly known as Square, have jointly agreed to dismiss H&R Block's lawsuit over Block's name change, according to a Friday filing in Missouri federal court.

The companies asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled. The filing did not indicate if there was a settlement.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

San Francisco-based Block's chief executive, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, announced the mobile payment company would change its name from Square in 2021. H&R Block sued in its hometown of Kansas City later that year, accusing Block of trying to profit from its reputation and asking the court to force it to change its name.

A federal judge granted H&R Block's request last year to temporarily stop Block from using its new name and green-square logo to market its tax-preparation service Cash App Taxes. A U.S. appeals court overturned the decision in January after finding insufficient evidence of potential consumer confusion to justify the order.

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 038 M - -
Net income 2023 -255 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -164x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 303 M 38 303 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 12 428
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 63,48 $
Average target price 93,10 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.1.02%38 303
FISERV, INC.15.72%72 884
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.64%28 723
EDENRED SE15.13%16 014
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.05%15 935
NEXI S.P.A5.73%11 207
