  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13:28 2023-03-31 am EDT
69.06 USD   +0.83%
Hindenburg says Block response confirms it inflated Cash App user counts

03/31/2023 | 10:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach

(Reuters) - U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research said on Friday Block Inc's response to its allegations confirmed it had reported inflated user counts on its Cash App to investors for years.

The payments firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Thursday that 44 million of its more than 51 million monthly active customers on Cash App were verified through its identity program as of Dec. 31.

"Block's newly reported internal estimates also show that its previously reported 51 million monthly transacting actives as of December 2022 represented a 16%-31% inflation of its actual estimated internal user counts," Hindenburg said in a note published on its website.

Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The disclosure follows Hindenburg Research's report last week that said former Block employees estimated 40% to 75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

After taking a short position in Block, Hindenburg alleged in the report that the payments firm overstated its Cash App user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

Short sellers typically sell borrowed securities and aim to buy these back at a lower price.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 027 M - -
Net income 2023 -233 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -188x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 41 281 M 41 281 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 12 428
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 68,49 $
Average target price 96,36 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.8.99%41 281
FISERV, INC.11.80%70 978
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.90%27 220
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.91%15 107
NEXI S.P.A-1.09%10 415
WEX INC.9.33%7 717
