    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-07-14 pm EDT
63.02 USD   -1.76%
07/13Block's Afterpay Unit Launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service for Sephora US Customers
MT
07/13Afterpay and Sephora Partner to Make Prestige Beauty Accessible to More Customers
BU
07/07INSIDER SELL : Block
MT
Payments firm Stripe cuts internal valuation by 28% - WSJ

07/14/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
(Reuters) -Payments giant Stripe, last valued at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company told employees in an email that its internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the previous internal valuation, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3RxXPCG)

Stripe declined to comment.

High-flying tech valuations have come under pressure this year as investor sentiment takes a hit from fears of a looming recession and a chill in the equity markets.

Earlier this month, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB - once Europe's most valuable startup - raised funds at a valuation that was more than 80% lower than the $46 billion price-tag it attracted last year.

Listed digital payment giants PayPal Holdings Inc and Block Inc have also seen their shares plummet more than 60% each so far this year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 665 M - -
Net income 2022 -703 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -46,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 551 M 37 551 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-60.28%37 551
FISERV, INC.-10.79%59 384
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.61%31 738
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.11%16 081
NEXI S.P.A-42.70%10 607
DLOCAL LIMITED-29.48%7 429