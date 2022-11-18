Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02 2022-11-17 pm EST
67.99 USD   -2.24%
05:46aSq Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Block Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022
PR
11/17Jefferies Adjusts Block Price Target to $85 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/16Block's Square to Launch Credit Card Under Expanded American Express Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Block Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/block-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33818&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Block between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 12, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Block, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (212) 867-4490 
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sq-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-block-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-12-2022-301682326.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLOCK, INC.
05:46aSq Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Block Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadl..
PR
11/17Jefferies Adjusts Block Price Target to $85 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/16Block's Square to Launch Credit Card Under Expanded American Express Partnership
MT
11/16American Express, Square Collaborate to Offer New Credit Card
MT
11/16Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Block to $69 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/15Block : Share Count File
PU
11/14Elliott raises stake in Pinterest; adds Clarivate, Cardinal Health to portfolio
RE
11/14Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block
RE
11/13Australian shares hover at 5-mth high; miners soar as China eases curbs
RE
11/11Insider Sell: Block
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations