Nominations are now open to identify businesses that should be part of the prestigious 2024 Square 50

Today, Square 50 returns for a second year to recognize businesses around the globe that are reaching the latest milestones within their operations. New this year, Square 50 is now accepting nominations from customers, fans, community members, and businesses themselves to find the best of the best for this year’s 50 select businesses.

Square 50 returns to recognize the most impactful businesses around the world (Graphic: Square)

Nominations are open now through July 18 across five categories:

Innovation: Businesses that innovate within their industry, from diversifying their offerings to revolutionizing their operations to stand out from the competition

Growth: Businesses that made incredible strides to expand their reach through new location(s), increased revenue, international expansion, and more

Community: Businesses that enrich the communities where they operate, supporting charities, prioritizing diversity in their employment, building inclusive spaces, and operating with integrity

Experience: Businesses that change the game in customer experiences and level up their operations to entice new and existing patrons

Sustainability: Businesses that champion greener operations and promote social and cultural growth through their work

For more than 15 years, Square has been a trusted partner in enabling businesses to succeed, and understands firsthand what it takes to create a growing and thriving business. With millions of groundbreaking and innovative businesses choosing Square, the company is uniquely qualified to identify and spotlight the next wave of rising, must-know businesses around the globe.

Last year’s Square 50 honorees have seen their strong momentum continue, from opening new locations to expanding their offerings. From Australia, healthy fast-food chain Fishbowl opened its first international location (as Thisbowl) in the U.S. in Spring 2024. Seafood restaurant Broad Street Oyster Company recently opened a new location in Southern California and another in San Francisco as it expands to new territories. In the beauty and wellness industry, Savanna Boda Aesthetics in Lewisville, TX just signed a lease for a new, larger location given her growing business, and LaToyia Mays, owner of The Laya Center in Kansas City, MO recently launched her own book.

Whether opening a new location, growing revenue, or building deeper relationships with communities and customers, Square 50 aims to showcase the diverse and impactful businesses achieving success — and the many different definitions of what success looks like.

By being selected for Square 50, honorees will benefit from visibility across the Square website and social media channels; from credibility as a Square-recognized, standout business; and from Square prizes to help winners celebrate and share the news. All applications to Square 50 will be considered for future marketing opportunities with Square for additional exposure.

Winners will be selected for how each business’s accomplishments relate to any and/or all Square 50 categories. Nominations can be made here until July 18. Honorees will be announced later this year.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

