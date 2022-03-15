Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square Announces Partnership With CodeBase to Boost Entrepreneurship in Scotland

03/15/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, and CodeBase, one of the UK’s largest technology start-up incubators, announced a partnership to provide entrepreneurs with access to Square’s payment ecosystem and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005455/en/

Square (Photo: Business Wire)

Square (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, Square will support CodeBase’s network of start-ups by offering a series of workshops that enable entrepreneurs to learn from leaders in the commerce and payments fields. Square will also offer these start-ups free or discounted hardware to accept payments as well as free payment processing to help kick-start their business. Finally, the start-ups will be able to connect directly with the Square platform team for questions and support as they build solutions on top of Square’s APIs.

Trusted by thousands of businesses around the world, Square offers all the tools sellers and developers need to start, run, grow, or adapt their businesses. Square tools enable business owners to set up eCommerce solutions, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and much more. With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in the future.

Speaking about the partnership, Ginevra Mambretti, Square Developer Product Marketing Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with CodeBase, Scotland’s biggest tech start-up incubator, to provide entrepreneurs with preferential access to Square’s APIs and payment ecosystem. This is a first of its kind partnership in the UK and we are excited to see what’s born from the merging of Square’s tools and CodeBase’s network of innovation.”

"It's very exciting for us to be partnering with Square,” said Stephen Coleman, CEO of CodeBase. As the start-ups in our community grow and scale, it’s important for us to work with partners whose offerings can support companies on their business journey. Square’s rich set of APIs and SDKs will open up new opportunities for developers in our community, and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Developers across the UK can build innovative commerce applications that build upon Square offerings and publish them on the Square App Marketplace if they wish to do so. Popular APIs and SDKs include:

  • Payments APIs: Square’s developer platform includes APIs and SDKs for taking in-person, online, and in-app payments.
    • Terminal API enables developers to connect Square Terminal to their apps for in-person card and contactless payments. With Terminal API, payments sync automatically with sellers’ favorite point of sale software so they can focus on what matters most to their business.
    • POS API enables developers to connect Square Reader for Contactless and chip payments with their point of sale application.
    • Web Payments SDK is a JavaScript SDK that enables developers to integrate online payment processing into web applications to enhance the online buying experience.
    • In-App Payments SDK helps developers easily integrate Square payments into mobile apps.
  • Commerce APIs encompass the Subscriptions, Orders, Catalog, Gift Cards, and Loyalty APIs, which enable developers to build advanced commerce applications for Square sellers.
  • Customers and Team APIs enable developers to manage customer and employee data within their app.
  • Snippets API enables developers to insert Javascript, HTML, or CSS code inside the <head> tag of a website to create custom add-ons that sellers can add to their Square Online website.

Square’s suite of developer tools, including a developer dashboard, documentation, technical reference and API Explorer, are fully available to developers.

All of Square’s APIs and SDKs are free to use. Square offers fair, transparent, and merchant-friendly pricing for payment processing without requiring long-term contracts or extra fees. Square takes care of fraud prevention, dispute management, and security at no additional cost. Businesses can access their funds as soon as the next working day and only pay a transaction fee when they accept a card or mobile payment.

To learn more about Square Developers visit developer.squareup.com or to learn more about CodeBase visit thisiscodebase.com.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.
www.squareup.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLOCK, INC.
05:01aSquare Announces Partnership With CodeBase to Boost Entrepreneurship in Scotland
BU
03/11Mizuho Securities Adjusts Block's Price Target to $180 from $210, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/10Square Loyalty and Square Marketing Launch for Irish Businesses
BU
03/10Square, Inc. Launches Square Loyalty and Square Marketing for Irish Businesses
CI
03/08BLOCK, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 4, 2022
03/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors assess Powell’s speech
03/02ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Booking, Flutter, Royal Mail, Allstate, Zoom...
03/01UBS Adjusts Block Price Target to $178 From $322, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/28Block Shares Rise After BMO Capital Upgrade; Trading Volume Soars
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 240 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -431x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 989 M 54 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 521
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BLOCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Block, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 94,85 $
Average target price 184,83 $
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Patrick Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOCK, INC.-41.27%54 989
FISERV, INC.-9.44%61 404
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.98%35 807
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.17%17 878
NEXI S.P.A-28.20%14 405
WISE PLC-33.47%9 707