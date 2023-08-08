Square Go provides consumers access to one of the largest network of beauty and personal care businesses in the industry, with more than 250,000 professionals offering 2 million self-care services¹

Today, Square launched Square Go, a consumer booking app that provides an end-to-end booking experience so consumers can search, discover, and schedule with highly-rated independent service providers in their area. The Square Go mobile app also increases seller visibility, helping beauty and personal care professionals grow and retain their customer base.

“Square Go has helped me reach another level of clientele I didn’t know I could by increasing visibility of my business, which also helps us financially,” said Justin Lavalle, Owner of J Lava Salon in Winter Park, FL. “Square Go has added tremendous value to both my salon and clients by creating a professional look and ease of booking for my clients. Now, clients don’t need to stop their work day to call me and schedule appointments, but they can do it all themselves, which also helps save me time.”

Square Go offers new, convenient features for consumers:

Consumers can book appointments with new businesses in their area based on location, service, and availability, all with a smooth and effortless experience.

To offer personalized recommendations, the mobile app suggests businesses based on a consumer’s previous booking patterns.

Consumers can receive appointment notifications and manage bookings through Square Go by confirming, rescheduling, or canceling appointments. Square found a 55% decrease in no-shows among Square Go users.

Square Go makes rebooking convenient by showcasing previous appointment history, helping grow customer satisfaction and retention, with 30% of consumers rebooking after seeing a suggestion to do so within the app.

“As someone who is constantly managing different appointments, I love having all my appointment info in one place! It was really easy to reschedule an appointment I had for a facial at the last minute when I was out and about. Plus, the design is really cute and super simple to use.” - App Store review from CaraCaraNYC.

Square Go directly integrates with Square Appointments, with plans to bring its mobile booking functionality to more industries beyond beauty, further connecting consumers and businesses. Since Square Appointments’ launch in 2014, consumers have booked more than 488M appointments on the platform. In June 2023, roughly 10M consumers booked with Square Appointments, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Since 83% of Square Appointments are booked on mobile versus on a desktop, Square Go is meeting consumer preferences for mobile-first experiences through on-the-go, 24/7 booking.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for Square sellers and their customers as we continue investing in software that equips businesses with powerful omnichannel tools,” said Alyssa Henry, CEO of Square. “We believe Square Go is an important step in helping sellers make more sales by offering seller discovery and exceptional customer experiences. While we’re starting with beauty and personal care, Square Go will expand into additional industries to enable even more sellers and their customers.”

Square is offering merchants a professional look with a Square Go business profile that further increases discoverability and extends their brand. While Square Go automatically builds a business’ profile based on their booking site, sellers can personalize their profile with information a customer needs to make a booking decision, helping attract more customers. This includes photos, staff directory, services, pricing, links to social media accounts, and more. Square Go automatically solicits verified reviews and feedback following an appointment that are then displayed in a seller’s profile. Businesses can also solicit private feedback following a service to better improve operations and customer service.

To help businesses retain and grow customer relationships, Square Go shares timely rebooking prompts following an appointment to encourage consumers to schedule their next visit. Consumers that use Square Go have 23% higher rebook rates than non-Square Go users as more buyers see value in using the mobile app. All appointment bookings and changes are directly reflected in a seller’s calendar, helping with accurate reporting and employee staffing for efficient operations.

Coming soon, consumers will be able to join waitlists, experience more advanced business recommendations when looking for new providers, and pay in-app following a booking. In the future, businesses will also benefit from advanced staff profiles.

Square Go is currently available in the US for iOS users. Consumers can get started by downloading Square Go in the App Store. Square Go is available for Square Appointments’ beauty and personal care sellers. Square Appointments is an all-in-one solution specifically designed for the beauty and wellness space, offering three monthly subscription plans: Free, Premium, and Plus. Square Go is free for both consumers and businesses.

(1) Represents the total number of professionals on Square Appointments who had at least one booking during the 12 month period ending June 30, 2023.

