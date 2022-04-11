Square Introduces the Next Generation of Square Stand

Reimagined hardware and software usher in new customer-centric commerce experience

Today, Square unveils the next generation of Square Stand, the company’s iconic countertop device that turns an iPad into a powerful, robust point of sale system that sellers can use to run their entire business. Launching concurrently in all of Square’s eight global markets, Square Stand features integrated contactless and dip payments technology, a sleek, professional design, and a new checkout flow that provides businesses and their customers with a more intuitive, transparent, and streamlined commerce experience.

The reimagined Square Stand offers businesses the most affordable, comprehensive, and easy-to-use device for conducting commerce. Square Stand combines Square’s point of sale software and hardware into one complete solution, enabling sellers to take in-person payments and manage ecommerce sales, deliveries, and buy online, pick-up in-store orders from a single place. Retaining the classic swivel design of its predecessor, the new Stand now integrates Square’s lightning-fast contactless and chip card readers into the display, helping sellers simplify their countertops and keep their lines moving while eliminating the need for additional payments hardware. In 2021, tap and dip payments made up 98% of global cashless hardware transactions on Square’s fully integrated payments devices*, meaning these new capabilities help sellers accept now-standard payments right out of the box.

The new Square Stand also transforms the buyer experience. New software for Square Stand creates a faster, more transparent checkout process that includes an order summary screen and illuminated payment icons on the face of the device to guide customer transactions and speed up purchases. These additions provide sellers and shoppers with the benefits of a customer display without the need for a second screen.

"Over the past eight years, Square tools like Loans and Payroll have helped me navigate the everyday challenges of not only running a business, but growing one," said Trina Gregory-Propst, owner of Orlando-based restaurant and bakeshop Se7en Bites. "The new Square Stand brings the same remarkability I've experienced using Square to run my business, to my team and customers. My staff love it because it's so easy to use, and the customers enjoy the transparency of the new order summary screen and the ease of completing their purchase."

“The way businesses and shoppers interact around the world has evolved exponentially in the time since we first launched our original Square Stand,” said Alyssa Henry, Head of Square. “The new Stand was built with the future of commerce in mind. Marrying elegant design with powerful software, Square Stand provides sellers of any size, from boutique retailers to multi-location restaurants, with a versatile command center for their business. Square Stand offers sellers an integrated way to meet the purchasing preferences of today’s consumers.”

As Square’s innovative ecosystem of solutions has grown, so has Square Stand’s ability to serve sellers as a singular device to manage all of their operations. In addition to supporting all of Square’s vertical point of sale offerings, which include Square for Restaurants, Square for Retail, and Square Appointments, sellers can use Square Stand for all their employee management needs, including time tracking, shift scheduling, and tip management. Additional solutions like payroll, marketing, loyalty, inventory, and omnichannel commerce tools are also readily available from the Square Stand.

"As an owner operator, I’ve felt like Square has been a business partner to me, especially throughout the unpredictability of the pandemic," said Ian Chan, owner of Tasmania-based eatery Oryza. "Square made it easy to set up an online store when dining in wasn't an option, and now that channel has become a critical component of my business in the months since. Square Stand helps me and my team easily manage our online orders while providing our in-person customers with a world-class checkout process."

Introduced in 2013, the original Square Stand was a transformational iPad point of sale system, giving merchants a way to take payments and access business insights and analytics, all from one place. Square Stand remains popular amongst sellers of all sizes and serves as a common entry point for new businesses joining the Square ecosystem.

Beginning today, the new Square Stand is available online at Square Shop. Starting at $149, Square Stand is compatible with the iPad (2021, 2020, 2019), iPad Air (2019), and iPad Pro 10.5”. Sellers pay one transparent rate for every tap or dip transaction, with no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and free access to the Square POS app. For more information, please visit square.com/hardware/stand.

*Percentage is representative of global cashless transactions on Square Register and Square Terminal for the calendar year 2021

About Square

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

