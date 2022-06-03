Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Block, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

BLOCK, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 11:07:59 am EDT
83.32 USD   -4.72%
06/02Square to Launch Its Tap to Pay Service on Apple's iPhone This Year
MT
06/02Block to integrate Square payments with Apple iPhone's 'Tap to Pay' feature
RE
06/02Square Announces Plans to Bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Square Sellers Later This Year, Launches Early Access Program Today
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Salesforce, Block, Costco, or Micron Technology?

06/03/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TSLA, CRM, SQ, COST, and MU.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-tesla-salesforce-block-costco-or-micron-technology-301561016.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLOCK, INC.
06/02Square to Launch Its Tap to Pay Service on Apple's iPhone This Year
MT
06/02Block to integrate Square payments with Apple iPhone's 'Tap to Pay' feature
RE
06/02Square Announces Plans to Bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Square Sellers Later This Year,..
BU
05/27Thinking about trading options or stock in NVIDIA, Autodesk, MicroStrategy, Block, or H..
PR
05/25Australia shares rise; New Zealand falls as cenbank hikes rate
RE
05/24Australian shares close volatile session lower as tech stocks weigh
RE
05/23Truist Securities Adjusts Block's Price Target to $145 from $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/23Deutsche Bank Adjusts Block's Price Target to $155 From $180, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/23INSIDER SELL : Block
MT
05/20BMO Capital Adjusts Block's Price Target to $117 From $126, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLOCK, INC.
More recommendations