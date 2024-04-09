By Chris Wack

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has entered into a deal with Linqto Inc. in which Linqto will operate as Blockchain Coinvestors' wholly owned subsidiary.

After the transaction closes, the combined company will operate as Linqto.

The special purpose acquisition company said Linqto is a technology-enabled investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and other private tech companies.

Linqto's current outstanding common equity will be canceled. Its shareholders will receive in exchange newly issued shares of Blockchain Coinvestors at an implied enterprise value of $700 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

