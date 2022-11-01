Blockchain Foundry Shareholders Approve Proposed Arrangement with WonderFi

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, announced the positive outcome of the vote of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) at yesterday’s special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) regarding the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR) (“WonderFi”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Shareholder will receive, for each Share held, 0.2155 of a common share of WonderFi, subject to holdback for a customary working capital adjustment, as more particularly set out in the Company’s management information circular in connection with the Meeting, which can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be passed by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by the Shareholders voting in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

A total of 34,098,256 Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 27.95% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

See below for a summary of the voting on the Arrangement Resolution:

FOR AGAINST (#) (%) (#) (%) 34,024,677 99.78 73,579 0.22

The Company has applied for a final order of the British Columbia Supreme Court on October 31, 2022. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions including court approval. Assuming the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about November 7, 2022.

About BCF

BCF develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

