Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed, Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. , a Delaware corporation ("BMAC" or the "Company"), entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), dated as of October 14, 2022 , with Malibu Parent, Inc. , a Delaware corporation, Hermosa Merger Sub, LLC , a Delaware limited liability company, and DLTx ASA, a Norwegian public limited liability company ("DLTx"). The Business Combination Agreement would have provided, subject to its terms and conditions, for the initial business combination of BMAC (the "Business Combination").

On March 12, 2023 , BMAC delivered a unilateral notice of termination (the "Notice") to DLTx pursuant to both Section 8.1(b) and Section 8.1(k) of the Business Combination Agreement. The Notice terminated the Business Combination Agreement effective immediately pursuant to Section 8.1(b).

By virtue of the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, all other ancillary agreements related to the Business Combination terminate in accordance with their terms.

As a result of the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, the Company's sponsor, Jupiter Sponsor LLC , has informed the Company that it will not contribute any additional funds to the Company's trust account. Accordingly, the Company will liquidate and dissolve as soon as practicable in accordance with the Company's charter.