BLOCKCHAINK2 : FORMERLY AFRICA HYDROCARBONS INC.) MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FORM 51-102F1 FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Corporation is an early stage technology company. The Corporation has limited financial resources, and there is no assurance that additional funding will be available to the Corporation to carry out the completion of all proposed activities. Although the Corporation has not yet obtain financing through the sale of equity securities, there can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that the terms of such financing will be favorable.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

The principal business of the Corporation was to explore natural resource properties. In early 2016, the Corporation ceased to operate in the resource sector and on November 23, 2017 it was announced that it is management's intention to complete a "Change of Business" transaction ("COB Transaction") pursuant to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange, with the result that the Corporation will become a blockchain technology company, listed on the Exchange. On May 28, 2018, the Corporation completed its COB transaction and changed its name to BlockchainK2 Corp. and its stock symbol to BITK.

Following closing of the COB transaction, the Corporation's outstanding subscription receipts issued upon closing of the Corporation's concurrent non-brokered and brokered private placement financings, as described in the Corporation's news releases dated January 19, 2018 and April 4, 2018, automatically converted into an aggregate of 3,335,334 common shares in the capital of the Corporation and 1,667,667 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $2.00 per common share for 12 months from the date of issuance.

Aggregate proceeds of $4,169,168, which had been held in escrow in accordance with the terms of the subscription receipts, have been released to the Corporation.

The Corporation is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland and its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol NFK. The Corporation was transferred to the NEX board in July 2015. On May 28, 2018, in connection with the closing of the COB transaction and the Corporation's name change, the Corporation changed its stock symbol to BITK.

The Corporation is currently operating as a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. To date, the Corporation has invested in four separate ventures: 1. Amplify Games Inc. ("Amplify"); 2. iRecover Inc. ("iRecover"); 3. RealBlocks (Envexergy); and a note receivable. The Corporation also holds a 51% interest in Sobe Organics Inc. ("Sobe Organics"). Sobe Organics is an omni-channel platform that distributes a broad line of CBD infused products. It owns the CBD indie beauty brand, Lux Beauty Club, which sells online to subscription box retailers, distributors, specialty chains, and private label businesses.

Effective August 3, 2018, the Corporation began trading on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol BIDCF.

Effective February 19, 2021, the Corporation began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol KRL2.

In March 2020, the Corporation acquired 51% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Sobe Organics for a cash investment of $335,525 (US$ 250,000). The transaction was accounted for as a business combination under IFRS 3, Business Combinations.

On February 23, 2021, the Corporation incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, iRecover, a company that offers online substance abuse education and support for middle, high school and college students.

On March 1, 2021, the Corporation launched Amplify. Amplify utilizes blockchain technology to create a decentralized distribution network for digital games.

