New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between RealBlocks (www.Realblocks.com Enverxergy Inc) and Bosonic Securities LLC (https://bosonic.digital). A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two companies provides a framework of a binding contract regarding the listing, trading, clearing and settlements of tokenized assets by RealBlocks on Bosonic's Alternative Trading System (ATS) and utilizing Bosonic's proprietary technology and infrastructure.

Bosonic Securities is a technology driven full service firm authorized by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate a broker-dealer and an Alternative Trading System (ATS) for equity and debt securities, including Digital Asset Securities (securities that use blockchain technology). Bosonic Securities is also authorized to conduct private placement of equity and debt and Digital Asset Securities that are offered and sold pursuant to regulations and registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2, stated, "We are excited for Realblocks to partner with Bosonic and expand digital services already offered to our existing clients. This partnership will allow RealBlocks regulatory compliant tokenized assets for immediate listing, trading, clearing and settlement on Bosonic's ATS and infrastructure. It will also allow for proprietary trading, clearing and settlement using technology and infrastructure that focuses on mitigating counterparty credit and settlement risk, bypassing the need for central counterparties or credit intermediation. This initiative will provide our clients with unprecedented access to liquidity, making it easier than ever to invest in and manage all private assets."

More importantly, all of these digital transactions are delivered by a FINRA registered Broker Dealer (RealBlocks and Bosonic) and SEC registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) that allows for equity and debt and Digital Asset Securities permissions (Bosonic)."

Rosario Ingargiola, CEO of Bosonic, stated, "Our partnership with RealBlocks is set to revolutionize the real estate market by harnessing the power of blockchain for seamless tokenization and trading of assets. This will not only increase market efficiencies but also broaden access to real estate investments."

Notably, Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2, recently demonstrated strong confidence in the Company's trajectory by investing approximately $500,000 through a dynamic private placement, showcasing his belief in the Company's future growth and strategic initiatives. This investment, further solidifies his commitment to BlockchainK2's vision and strategic partnerships.

About RealBlocks

Founded in 2017 in New York City, RealBlocks has built the most advanced alternative investment experience for fund managers and their investors worldwide through its online platform. RealBlocks is a pioneer in using advanced Technology to offer a fully digital, white-label solution for today's fund managers wishing to expand their firm's investor base by allowing them to offer more funds in more locations with lower investor minimums.

RealBlocks services over $77 billion in assets under administration, and its technology is now being used by RIAs and wealth management firms.

The firm's Software Infrastructure-As-A-Service Platform is built for global scale and uniquely bundles all front, middle, and back office functionality into one easy-to-use online interface. RealBlocks reduces operational expenses, provides the technology for expanding distribution globally, and delivers a powerful tool for built-in secondary trading. For more information, please visit http://www.realblocks.com.

About BOSONIC Securities LLC

Bosonic, Inc., is the developer of innovative technology to facilitate the trading, clearance, and settlement of digital assets and digital asset securities with a focus on elimination of counterparty credit and settlement risk without reliance on central counterparties or other balance sheet dependent credit intermediation. Please visit https://bosonic.digital.

Bosonic Securities, Member FINRA and SIPC

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is working to build a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets and to represent one of the few pure play ways for stock market equity investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market via investment in mining and infrastructure, and proprietary SaaS blockchain solutions with leading industry partners. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit http://www.blockchaink2.com/.

