Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Wu as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Wu is a senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("Marrelli"), which provides accounting, regulatory compliance and management advisory services to a number of publicly traded companies on Canadian and US exchanges, including the Company. Ms. Wu is a CPA, CGA and holds a Bachelors of Commerce in Management Economics from the University of Guelph. Ms. Wu has been a senior financial analyst at Marrelli since 2019, and previously was the CFO for Stratabound Minerals Inc. (2019 to 2022).

Ms. Wu is replacing Victor Hugo, formerly with Marrelli, as Chief Financial Officer.

BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih, commented: "We are excited for Christina to join the BlockMint team. I would like to thank Vic for his contribution to the Company over the past four years and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com ) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

