BlockQuarry : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

July 5, 2022

Our firm, as a U.S. resident, serves as special disclosure and corporate securities counsel to BlockQuarry Corp. (the "Issuer") and has been asked to render this opinion with respect to the adequacy of the current information contained in the Issuer's disclosure statement ("Disclosure Statement") posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 15th day of April 2022, and compiled, unaudited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 15th day of April 2022 (collectively, the "Disclosures"). We have been asked to express our opinion as to the adequacy of the Disclosures within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Act").

OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") may rely on this opinion in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Act and, more specifically, paragraphs (a)(5)(i) to (xiv), inclusive, and paragraph (a)(5)(xvi) of Rule 15c2-11.

We have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as we have deemed necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this opinion. As to matters of fact, we have made such inquiries of the Issuer's officers as we deemed necessary to render this opinion, and we believe that such sources were reliable.

The person responsible for the preparation of the compiled, unaudited financial statements is David

Stephens, a licensed certified public accountant in the State of Texas.

The Issuer's transfer agent is Nevada Agency and Transfer Company. ("Transfer Agent"). The Transfer Agent is registered with the SEC as such under the Securities Exchange Act ("Exchange Act"). By examination of the Disclosures that include compiled, unaudited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, we have determined the number of outstanding shares of the Issuer to be as set forth in the Disclosures with information provided by the Transfer Agent and Terry Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Issuer.