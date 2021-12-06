Log in
    BLBD   US0936881095

BLOM BANK SAL

(BLBD)
BLOM Bank SAL : Lebanon PMI slides to nine-month low in November

12/06/2021
06 December 2021

Mrs. Aline Azzi, Research analyst at BLOM Bank, commented on the BLOM Lebanon PMI for November 2021 as follows:
"The November 2021 BLOM Lebanon PMI slipped to its lowest level in nine-months owing to multiple headwinds of domestic and regional developments. The major events were highly political, but their impact is completely economic. Unforeseen rapid deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations and the political bickering following the clashes of Tayouneh and the ongoing judicial crisis, all led to worsening in economic conditions. In consequence, output declined and firms reduced their employments levels as well as private sector enterprises registered an increase in overall input costs due to the local currency weakness. Furthermore, new export orders dropped at a rate that is the strongest since the start of the year. All that and yet the Government is not taking responsibility for the most severe economic crisis in modern history."

Disclaimer

Blom Bank SAL published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 585 B 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 391 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net cash 2020 25 504 B 16 934 M 16 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 217 B 808 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 -42,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 853
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Saad Nomaan Azhari Chairman & Co-General Manager
Amine A. Awad Co-General Manager
Talal A. Baba CFO, Assistant General Manager-Finance & Treasury
Antoine N. Lawandos Chief Information Officer
Talal M. Ibrahim Chief Operating Officer