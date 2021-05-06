Log in
BLOM BANK SAL

BLOM Lebanon PMI April 2021: Softest deterioration in Lebanese business conditions for 18 months

05/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
« Back BLOM Lebanon PMI April 2021: Softest deterioration in Lebanese business conditions for 18 months
06 May 2021

Dr. Fadi Osseiran, GM of BLOMINVEST BANK, commented on the April 2021 BLOM Lebanon PMI:


'The rise in the BLOM Lebanon PMI of April 2021 to 47.1, indicates a softer deterioration in the private sector business conditions since October 2019. The rise was a result of the softer yet sharp decline in the trend of output and new orders, in addition to the easing of higher input and output cost burdens due to a weaker exchange rate coercing inflation upwards. Also, employment seemed to have broadly stabilized with wages registering a marginal decline. Despite all this, prospects regarding future business conditions and output remain in record low for the coming year, subsequent to Lebanon's economic instability in the absence of government formation efforts and economic reform programs.'

Report

Press Release

Disclaimer

Blom Bank SAL published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 585 B 390 M 390 M
Net income 2020 391 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net cash 2020 25 504 B 16 985 M 16 985 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 722 M 722 M 0,48 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 -42,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 853
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Saad Nomaan Azhari Chairman & Co-General Manager
Amin Awad Co-General Manager
Talal A. Baba CFO, Assistant General Manager-Finance & Treasury
Antoine N. Lawandos Chief Information Officer
Talal Ibrahim Central Operations & Strategic Planning