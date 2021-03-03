Log in
BLOM Lebanon PMI February 2021: Slightly softer decline in business conditions during February

03/03/2021 | 05:35pm EST
« Back BLOM Lebanon PMI February 2021: Slightly softer decline in business conditions during February
03 March 2021

Commenting on the BLOM Lebanon PMI for February 2021, Dr. Ali Bolbol, Chief Economist/Head of Research at BLOM Bank, said:


'The Lebanese private sector seems to have gotten a bit of a breather in February 2021, as the BLOM Lebanon PMI increased to 42.2 from 41.0 in January 2021. All of output, new orders, and especially new export orders, witnessed declines that were less than before, while employment stabilized. These are positive developments, and perhaps they show that Lebanese firms are eager to resume activity after months of retrenchment. But negative circumstances vastly remain, not least the pessimistic sentiments concerning the future because of the disastrous political deadlock and instability.'

Report

Press Release

Disclaimer

Blom Bank SAL published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
