BLOM BANK SAL

BLOM BANK SAL

(BLBD)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

BLOM Lebanon PMI March 2021: PMI Hits 17-Month High Amid Softer Declines In Output and New Orders

04/08/2021 | 02:44am EDT
BLOM Lebanon PMI March 2021: PMI Hits 17-Month High Amid Softer Declines In Output and New Orders
07 April 2021

Commenting on the BLOM Lebanon PMI for March 2021, Tala Nasrallah, Senior Research Analyst at BLOMINVEST Bank, said:


'The March 2021 BLOM Lebanon PMI reached its highest level in 17 months, signaling a softer decline in operating conditions. The PMI reading was 46.4, higher by 4.2 points from February and driven mainly by slower contractions in output and new orders indexes that each hit 43.2 at end of the first quarter 2021. However, business expectations remain very depressed, marred by political instability, liquidity constraints, and lower purchasing power. As important, and added to that, is the collapse in the Lebanese pound that incited double digit inflation, following a shortage in foreign currency liquidity, and led to a sharp rise in output cost, noting that Lebanese sectors rely on imports to secure their basic needs, despite the subsidization of the main essential goods. Most important, enhancing business conditions necessarily depends on a new government formation and effective action plan to reverse the lingering economic crisis.'

Report

Press Release

Disclaimer

Blom Bank SAL published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 585 B 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 391 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net cash 2020 25 504 B 16 934 M 16 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 829 B 550 M 550 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 -42,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 853
Free-Float -
Chart BLOM BANK SAL
Duration : Period :
BLOM Bank SAL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Saad Nomaan Azhari Chairman & Co-General Manager
Amin Awad Co-General Manager
Talal A. Baba CFO, Assistant General Manager-Finance & Treasury
Antoine N. Lawandos Chief Information Officer
Talal Ibrahim Central Operations & Strategic Planning
Categories
