BLOM Lebanon PMI March 2021: PMI Hits 17-Month High Amid Softer Declines In Output and New Orders

07 April 2021

Commenting on the BLOM Lebanon PMI for March 2021, Tala Nasrallah, Senior Research Analyst at BLOMINVEST Bank, said:



'The March 2021 BLOM Lebanon PMI reached its highest level in 17 months, signaling a softer decline in operating conditions. The PMI reading was 46.4, higher by 4.2 points from February and driven mainly by slower contractions in output and new orders indexes that each hit 43.2 at end of the first quarter 2021. However, business expectations remain very depressed, marred by political instability, liquidity constraints, and lower purchasing power. As important, and added to that, is the collapse in the Lebanese pound that incited double digit inflation, following a shortage in foreign currency liquidity, and led to a sharp rise in output cost, noting that Lebanese sectors rely on imports to secure their basic needs, despite the subsidization of the main essential goods. Most important, enhancing business conditions necessarily depends on a new government formation and effective action plan to reverse the lingering economic crisis.'

