Blonder Tongue Laboratories : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Results

03/05/2021 | 08:47am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Results

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / March 4, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) announced today it will report its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Results on Friday, March 12, 2021 prior to market opening. Management will then host a teleconference to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live teleconference:

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. CT, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Investor Dial-in (US & Canada Toll-Free): 888-506-0062

Entry Code: 762058

The audio replay will be available under Investor Related Information on the Blonder Tongue Investor Relations webpage.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

'Safe Harbor' Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes 'forward-looking' statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Reportand Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2019 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'intend', 'plan', 'seek', 'estimate', 'endeavor', 'should', 'could', 'may' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's 'forward-looking' statements.

Contacts

Eric Skolnik
Chief Financial Officer
eskolnik@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

Ted Grauch
Chief Executive Officer
tgrauch@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

Disclaimer

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
