Bloom Energy, SK ecoplant Americas Complete Installation of Fuel Cell Systems at Stamford Health Locations

Connecticut hospital adopts cleaner power to improve local air quality and cost predictability

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and SK ecoplant Americas have completed the installation of fuel cell systems at two Stamford Health locations. The Bloom platform will provide Stamford Health staff with predictable, stable power to help support Stamford Health’s ability to provide high-quality medical care to patients.

Bloom and SK ecoplant Americas installed a 2MW Energy Server™ at Stamford Hospital on the Bennett Medical Center Campus and a 700kW platform at Tully Health Center, both in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells can generate electricity from a variety of fuels, including natural gas and biogas, without combustion, which sharply reduces air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx).

SK ecoplant Americas (formally known as SK E&C Betek) managed construction. SK ecoplant Americas is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as financing services for critical infrastructure. Its parent company, SK ecoplant, is headquartered in the Republic of Korea, and it has teamed up with Bloom there to complete 500MW of fuel cell projects.

“We would like to thank our partners for their work on this important project,” said Kathleen Silard, president and CEO, Stamford Health. “At Stamford Health, we aim to deliver expert, compassionate care for our patients while being a good neighbor to our surrounding communities. The installation of our new fuel cell systems allows us to deliver on both of those promises. We now have our own electric microgrid, which protects us against disruptions while reducing pollution.”

Bloom’s ability to deliver clean and predictable power has attracted business from healthcare systems across the United States. In 2022, Bloom added five significant new customers in the healthcare space.

“Bloom’s non-combustion technology reduces particulate emissions for local communities,” said Ashley Shirk, Senior Account Executive, Bloom Energy. “It reduces nitrogen and sulfur dioxide by over 99% and significantly cut other criteria pollutants compared to combustion. These kinds of reductions can save the U.S. healthcare system tens of millions of dollars in treating symptoms of air pollution.”

“We are proud of our partnership with Stamford Health and are very pleased to have provided construction support for these projects,” said Michael Tae, CEO, SK ecoplant Americas. “We are looking forward to continuing this relationship under a 15-year energy service agreement to supply low-carbon and reliable power. We are also grateful for the number of construction jobs these projects create.”

For more information about Bloom Energy’s microgrids and how they can provide clean, resilient electricity, visit https://www.bloomenergy.com/applications/alwayson-microgrids/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Bloom’s expectations regarding collaboration with), SK ecoplant Americas and/or Stamford Health, including plans to install solid oxide fuel cells at other Stamford Health sites; any expected benefits from the collaboration with SK ecoplant Americas and/or Stamford Health or installations in the healthcare system, including air quality, cost savings and predictability, power stability and predictability, reductions in symptoms of air pollution and related healthcare savings, the quality of patient care, and jobs creation; and Bloom’s long-term commitment to particular industries, regions, policies or imperatives. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2022, August 9, 2022 and November 3, 2022, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

About SK ecoplant

Launched in 1977 under the name SK E&C, SK ecoplant possesses the highest level of technical skills and construction capacity in sectors such as chemical and power plants, infrastructure, construction, and housing. The company recently set its new goal to become a leading global eco-friendly and new energy company that connects the environment, people, and finance through technology, ultimately contributing to sustainable lives for all. For more information, visit www.skecoplant.com/en.

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent healthcare system with more than 3,800 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system’s 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High Performing Hospital. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rated Stamford Hospital as a five-star hospital for Overall Quality. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality and patient satisfaction. Stamford Hospital is a Planetree Gold-Certified Person-Centered Hospital of Distinction, and one of only seven in the world to attain that distinction.

Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and has recently expanded its relationship with Columbia to offer treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s nationally recognized heart surgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, CT. Additionally, in 2020 Stamford Health’s Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center entered into an expanded collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.

Dedicated to being the community’s most trusted healthcare partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit StamfordHealth.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005827/en/