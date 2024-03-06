By Chris Wack

Bloom Energy said it is working with Shell Plc to study decarbonization solutions, using Bloom's proprietary hydrogen electrolyzer technology.

Bloom and Shell will collaborate with the goal of developing replicable, large-scale, solid oxide electrolyzer systems that would produce hydrogen for potential use at Shell assets.

Bloom said its solid oxide electrolyzer system technology can produce clean hydrogen at scale to augment or replace existing fossil fuel-powered "grey" hydrogen supplies produced at refineries by high carbon dioxide-emitting steam-methane reformation. Clean or "green" hydrogen is produced from water electrolysis, using renewable energy, essentially eliminating greenhouse gas emissions.

