    BE   US0937121079

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:35 2023-05-16 pm EDT
13.12 USD   -0.08%
01:00pBloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 23, 2023
BU
09:20aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Bloom Energy to $30 From $32, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/15Jefferies Cuts Bloom Energy's Price Target to $25 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 23, 2023

05/16/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will host an Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on May 23, 2023.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) with presentations by key Bloom executives, including KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Greg Cameron, President and CFO; Sharelynn Moore, EVP, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer; Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director, International Business; Rick Beuttel, VP Hydrogen Business; and Ravi Prasher, Chief Technology Officer.

The executives will offer updates on Bloom’s aggressive multiyear growth strategy, its international expansion, and plans for meeting the rising global demand for hydrogen. They will highlight how world trends are making Bloom’s value proposition—reliability, predictability and sustainability—resonate ever more widely. They will discuss how the grid’s inability to meet business needs, particularly in the data center industry, is creating opportunities for Bloom, and they will also highlight new developments in Bloom’s power generation and hydrogen production solutions.

The event will be webcast live and archived on Bloom’s investor website. Additional details are available at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/ and https://www.virtual2023beinvestorconference.com/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 457 M - -
Net income 2023 -152 M - -
Net cash 2023 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 735 M 2 735 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 530
Free-Float 78,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 13,13 $
Average target price 27,55 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. R. Sridhar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Cameron President & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Prasher Chief Technology Officer
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Mary K. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-31.33%2 735
ABB LTD17.96%71 225
SIEMENS LIMITED35.63%16 600
ABB INDIA LIMITED43.58%9 927
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.18%9 396
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.13%8 104
