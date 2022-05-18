Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bloom Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BE   US0937121079

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

(BE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
14.11 USD   -4.73%
05:20pBloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 25, 2022
BU
05/16BLOOM ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06BLOOM ENERGY CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 25, 2022

05/18/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced that its management team will host an Investor Conference at our newest stack manufacturing plant in Fremont, California on May 25, 2022.

The live event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) with a technology showcase featuring Bloom’s power generation, hydrogen production, and marine decarbonization solutions.

Business presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), where we will share our vision of a decarbonized energy future and our plans to execute on an aggressive multiyear growth strategy.

This event will be webcast live and archived on our investor website. Additional details are available at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/ or at https://bloomenergyinvestorconference.com.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 639 M 2 639 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 719
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bloom Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,81 $
Average target price 26,03 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Glen Griffiths EVP-Operations, Services & Quality
Eddy Zervigon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-32.47%2 639
ABB LTD-16.91%56 357
SIEMENS LIMITED-2.12%10 626
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.11%7 894
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-27.69%7 455
ABB INDIA LIMITED2.68%6 278