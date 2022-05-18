Bloom Energy To Host Investor Conference on May 25, 2022

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced that its management team will host an Investor Conference at our newest stack manufacturing plant in Fremont, California on May 25, 2022.

The live event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) with a technology showcase featuring Bloom’s power generation, hydrogen production, and marine decarbonization solutions.

Business presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), where we will share our vision of a decarbonized energy future and our plans to execute on an aggressive multiyear growth strategy.

This event will be webcast live and archived on our investor website. Additional details are available at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/ or at https://bloomenergyinvestorconference.com.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

