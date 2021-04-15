Log in
Bloom Energy : Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

04/15/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report.

Sustainability is a priority for Bloom Energy; with the issuance of this report, it memorializes the company’s past efforts while charting its commitment to a sustainable future. The report is aligned with both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) reporting frameworks. It outlines the evolution of the company’s sustainability related management framework and the technical innovations driving its strategic growth levers, both of which are key to keeping Bloom at the forefront of a rapidly evolving energy sector.

The report also addresses the:

  • Topics acknowledged as materially important by the company’s stakeholders;
  • Impact of Bloom’s flexible and modular solutions, including emerging biogas, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, and marine applications;
  • Alignment of Bloom’s business and technology strategy with a 2050 net-zero scenario and;
  • Impact of the proceeds allocated to date from the company’s issued green notes

“We are excited to share our first-ever Sustainability Report. As I look back at 2020 – a year that impacted society and the planet in ways previously unimaginable – I firmly believe that yesterday’s tragedies forced us to take stock of the world around us and recognize what is essential to the continued functioning of society,” said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloom Energy. “2020 forced all of us to reflect on our operations and best practices. And, while we are proud of the strong corporate citizenship and resiliency we exhibited during the year, we know we can do even more. We demonstrated collective resilience in the face of crisis, which enabled us to both persevere and envision a better tomorrow. Our mission at Bloom is to make clean, reliable, energy affordable for everyone in the world. 2020 certainly pushed us one step closer to that goal.”

For more information and to read the full report, please visit Bloom Energy’s sustainability website at: bloomenergy.com/sustainability.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The Company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
