Bloomin' Brands : Announces 2022 Q1 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Bloomin' Brands Announces 2022 Q1 Financial Results Q1 Combined U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 14.0% Q1 Diluted EPS of $0.73 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.80 Raises Full Year Guidance for Revenue, Profit and EPS Expectations Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per share TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2022 - Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today reported results for the first quarter 2022 ("Q1 2022") compared to the first quarter 2021 ("Q1 2021"). CEO Comments "The first quarter was a strong start to the year and sets us up well to achieve our 2022 goals," said David Deno, CEO. "Our Q1 results reflect both our customer's positive response to investments we have made in quality and service as well as the ongoing execution against our growth strategy. This strategy has produced sustainable gains in off-premises, higher digital engagement, and improved operational efficiencies in the restaurant. These efforts have resulted in enhanced sales and profits, which have enabled us to increase full year guidance." Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS The following table reconciles Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated (unaudited): Q1 2022 2021 CHANGE Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 0.10 Adjustments (1) 0.07 0.09 (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.08 (1) Adjustments for the periods presented primarily include the exclusion of shares from our calculation of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding due to: (i) our convertible note hedge which offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes and (ii) our February 2021 election to settle the principal portion of the 2025 Notes in cash. There were no adjustments to Income from operations during the periods presented. See Non-GAAP Measures later in this release. First Quarter Financial Results (dollars in millions, unaudited) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 CHANGE Total revenues $ 1,140.5 $ 987.5 15.5 % Restaurant-level operating margin 17.1 % 18.8 % (1.7)% Operating income margin 9.4 % 9.2 % 0.2 % • The increase in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) higher comparable restaurant sales primarily attributable to increases in average check per person, (ii) higher franchise revenues and (iii) the net impact of restaurant openings and closures. 1

• Restaurant-level operating margin decreased primarily due to: (i) commodity and wage rate inflation, (ii) higher operating expenses including utilities and (iii) higher advertising expense. These decreases were partially offset by increases in average check per person and the net benefit of lapping the impact of COVID-19. • Operating income margin increased due to an increase in franchise revenues, partially offset by a decrease in restaurant-level operating margin as described above. First Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): MARCH 27, 2022 U.S. Outback Steakhouse 9.2% Carrabba's Italian Grill 11.5% Bonefish Grill 21.3% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 45.7% Combined U.S. 14.0% International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 35.9% (1) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting. Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases On April 19, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on May 25, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2022. On February 8, 2022, our Board of Directors approved a $125 million share repurchase program. As of April 27, 2022, we repurchased 1.2 million shares for a total of $26 million and had $99 million remaining under this authorization. This authorization will expire on August 9, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook The table below presents our updated expectations for selected 2022 financial reporting and operating results. Our outlook assumes no additional significant business interruptions related to COVID-19: Financial Results: Prior Outlook Current Outlook Total revenues $4.30B to $4.35B $4.35B to $4.40B EBITDA (1) $495M to $515M $505M to $525M GAAP diluted earnings per share (2) $2.13 to $2.22 $2.23 to $2.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) $2.35 to $2.45 $2.45 to $2.55 Effective income tax rate 16% to 17% 16.5% to 17.5% (1) See EBITDA outlook reconciliation later in this release. (2) For GAAP purposes assumes weighted average diluted shares of approximately 104 million. (3) Assumes weighted average adjusted diluted shares of approximately 95 million, which includes the benefit of the convertible note hedge entered into in May 2020. We are reaffirming all other aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated in our February 18, 2022 earnings release. 2

Q2 2022 Financial Outlook The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q2 2022 operating results. Our outlook assumes no additional business interruptions related to COVID-19: Selected Financial Data: Q2 2022 Outlook Total revenues $1.1B to $1.13B GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $0.55 to $0.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $0.60 to $0.65 (1) For GAAP purposes assumes weighted average diluted shares of approximately 103 million. (2) Assumes weighted average adjusted diluted shares of approximately 94 million, which includes the benefit of the convertible note hedge entered into in May 2020. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call today, April 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call. Non-GAAP Measures In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include the following: (i) Adjusted net income, (ii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (iii) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in tables six and nine included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period. About Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens in 47 states, Guam and 15 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com. 3

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "CEO Comments", "Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook" and "Q2 2022 Financial Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "guidance," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "on track," "feels," "forecasts," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its depth and duration, as well as the impacts to economic conditions and consumer behavior, including, among others: the inability of workers, including delivery drivers, to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary restaurant closures and capacity restrictions due to reduced workforces or government mandates, the unemployment rate, the extent, availability and effectiveness of any COVID-19 stimulus packages or loan programs, the ability of our franchisees to operate their restaurants during the pandemic and pay royalties, and trends in consumer behavior and spending during and after the end of the pandemic; increases in labor costs and fluctuations in the availability of employees; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; price and availability of commodities; competition; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and distributors; legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; government actions and policies; the effects of changes in tax laws; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; consumer confidence and spending patterns; political, social and the seasonality of the Company's business; weather, acts of God and other disasters; compliance with debt covenants and the Company's ability to make debt payments and planned investments; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and any impairments in the carrying value of goodwill and other assets. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TABLE ONE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,123,575 $ 979,451 Franchise and other revenues 16,960 8,022 Total revenues 1,140,535 987,473 Costs and expenses Food and beverage costs 359,370 291,870 Labor and other related 312,511 274,638 Other restaurant operating 259,110 229,293 Depreciation and amortization 41,775 41,226 General and administrative 58,674 57,248 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 1,839 2,200 Total costs and expenses 1,033,279 896,475 Income from operations 107,256 90,998 Other income, net - 21 Interest expense, net (13,633) (14,628) Income before provision for income taxes 93,623 76,391 Provision for income taxes 15,929 6,593 Net income 77,694 69,798 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,183 936 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands 75,511 68,862 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment, net of tax - 1,381 Diluted net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 75,511 $ 70,243 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 89,355 88,367 Diluted 103,454 110,641 5

TABLE TWO BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,023,635 $ 900,059 Franchise and other revenues 12,772 4,859 Total revenues $ 1,036,407 $ 904,918 Restaurant-level operating margin 17.4 % 19.2 % Income from operations $ 132,226 $ 121,735 Operating income margin 12.8 % 13.5 % International Segment Revenues Restaurant sales $ 99,940 $ 79,392 Franchise and other revenues 4,188 3,163 Total revenues $ 104,128 $ 82,555 Restaurant-level operating margin 16.9 % 14.4 % Income from operations $ 8,884 $ 3,537 Operating income margin 8.5 % 4.3 % Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations Segment income from operations U.S. $ 132,226 $ 121,735 International 8,884 3,537 Total segment income from operations 141,110 125,272 Unallocated corporate operating expense (33,854) (34,274) Total income from operations $ 107,256 $ 90,998 TABLE THREE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) MARCH 27, 2022 (UNAUDITED) DECEMBER 26, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,795 $ 87,585 Net working capital (deficit) (1) $ (664,361) $ (631,833) Total assets $ 3,203,356 $ 3,294,271 Total debt, net $ 722,245 $ 793,065 Total stockholders' equity $ 293,257 $ 222,850 (1) We have, and in the future may continue to have, negative working capital balances (as is common for many restaurant companies). We operate successfully with negative working capital because cash collected on Restaurant sales is typically received before payment is due on our current liabilities, and our inventory turnover rates require relatively low investment in inventories. Additionally, ongoing cash flows from restaurant operations and gift card sales are typically used to service debt obligations and to make capital expenditures. 6

TABLE FOUR BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) Consolidated THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Income from operations $ 107,256 $ 90,998 Operating income margin 9.4 % 9.2 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 16,960 8,022 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 41,775 41,226 General and administrative 58,674 57,248 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 1,839 2,200 Restaurant-level operating income $ 192,584 $ 183,650 Restaurant-level operating margin 17.1 % 18.8 % U.S. THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Income from operations $ 132,226 $ 121,735 Operating income margin 12.8 % 13.5 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 12,772 4,859 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 34,758 33,645 General and administrative 23,445 21,092 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 58 1,463 Restaurant-level operating income $ 177,715 $ 173,076 Restaurant-level operating margin 17.4 % 19.2 % International THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Income from operations $ 8,884 $ 3,537 Operating income margin 8.5 % 4.3 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 4,188 3,163 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 5,536 5,720 General and administrative 4,928 4,605 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 1,775 707 Restaurant-level operating income $ 16,935 $ 11,406 Restaurant-level operating margin 16.9 % 14.4 % The following categories of our revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period: (1) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income. (2) Depreciation and amortization which, although substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, represent historical sunk costs rather than cash outlays for the restaurants. (3) General and administrative expense which includes primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of the restaurants and other activities at our corporate offices. (4) Asset impairment charges and restaurant closing costs which are not reflective of ongoing restaurant performance in a period. 7

CHANGE Consolidated: MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage costs 32.0 % 29.8 % (2.2)% Labor and other related 27.8 % 28.0 % 0.2 % Other restaurant operating 23.1 % 23.4 % 0.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin 17.1 % 18.8 % (1.7)% Segments - Restaurant-level operating margin: U.S. 17.4 % 19.2 % (1.8)% International 16.9 % 14.4 % 2.5 % TABLE SIX BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Diluted net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 75,511 $ 70,243 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment, net of tax (1) - 1,381 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 75,511 $ 68,862 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.63 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,454 110,641 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (2) 94,722 95,448 (1) Adjustment for interest expense related to our convertible senior notes (the "2025 Notes") weighted for the portion of the period prior to our election under the 2025 Notes indenture to settle the principal portion of the 2025 Notes in cash. (2) For the thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2022 and March 28, 2021, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was calculated excluding the dilutive effect of 8,732 and 9,653 shares, respectively, to be issued upon conversion of the 2025 Notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since our convertible note hedge offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes. For the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2021, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was also calculated assuming our February 2021 election to settle the principal portion of the 2025 Notes in cash was in effect for the entire period. 8

TABLE SEVEN BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT AND OFF-PREMISES ONLY KITCHEN INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Number of restaurants: DECEMBER 26, 2021 OPENINGS CLOSURES MARCH 27, 2022 U.S.: Outback Steakhouse Company-owned 564 1 (3) 562 Franchised 130 - - 130 Total 694 1 (3) 692 Carrabba's Italian Grill Company-owned 199 - - 199 Franchised 20 - - 20 Total 219 - - 219 Bonefish Grill Company-owned 178 - (3) 175 Franchised 7 - - 7 Total 185 - (3) 182 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Company-owned 64 - - 64 Aussie Grill Company-owned 5 2 - 7 U.S. total 1,167 3 (6) 1,164 International: Company-owned Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 122 1 - 123 Other (2) 33 - - 33 Franchised Outback Steakhouse - South Korea 78 - - 78 Other (2) 54 - (2) 52 International total 287 1 (2) 286 System-wide total 1,454 4 (8) 1,450 System-wide total - Company-owned 1,165 4 (6) 1,163 System-wide total - Franchised 289 - (2) 287 (1) The restaurant counts for Brazil are reported as of November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2022, respectively, to correspond with the balance sheet dates of this subsidiary. (2) International Company-owned Other and International Franchised Other included two and three Aussie Grill locations, respectively, as of March 27, 2022. Number of kitchens (1): DECEMBER 26, 2021 OPENINGS CLOSURES MARCH 27, 2022 U.S: Company-owned 3 - (1) 2 International: Company-owned 1 - - 1 Franchised - South Korea 40 6 - 46 System-wide total 44 6 (1) 49 (1) Excludes virtual concepts that operate out of existing restaurants and sports venue locations. 9

TABLE EIGHT BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MARCH 27, 2022 MARCH 28, 2021 Year over year percentage change: Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): U.S. (1) Outback Steakhouse 9.2 % 4.1 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 11.5 % 8.9 % Bonefish Grill 21.3 % (2.9)% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 45.7 % (2.3)% Combined U.S. 14.0 % 3.3 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2) 35.9 % (21.4)% Traffic: U.S. Outback Steakhouse (1.0)% 0.9 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 3.0 % 5.2 % Bonefish Grill 7.8 % 2.1 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 28.8 % (5.3)% Combined U.S. 1.5 % 1.7 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil 28.7 % (14.2)% Average check per person (3): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 10.2 % 3.2 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 8.5 % 3.7 % Bonefish Grill 13.5 % (5.0)% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 16.9 % 3.0 % Combined U.S. 12.5 % 1.6 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil 7.6 % (6.4)% (1) Relocated restaurants closed more than 60 days are excluded from comparable restaurant sales until at least 18 months after reopening. (2) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting. (3) Average check per person includes the impact of menu pricing changes, product mix and discounts. TABLE NINE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 27, 2022 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 75,511 Provision for income taxes 15,929 Interest expense, net 13,633 Depreciation and amortization 41,775 EBITDA $ 146,848 10