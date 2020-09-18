Bloomin' Brands : Country Star Jake Owen Makes More Music For Outback Steakhouse

September 18, 2020

[Link] TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 18, 2020) - Outback Steakhouse just may be country music star Jake Owen's biggest fan. Last month, over 152 thousand viewers tuned in to an Outback-hosted Facebook Live virtual concert that kicked off the restaurant's new partnership with the Grammy-nominated, award winning country music singer and songwriter, who was also joined by rising talent Larry Fleet. The restaurant used the event as a platform to connect with fans by bringing them a truly unique experience. The August concert marked the start of the restaurant's new partnership with Owen and was simulcast across multiple social channels, direct from Jake's backyard concert venue, the Tiki Tonk, which is decorated to look like a downtown Nashville honky-tonk. Owen has been creating music since 2005 with hits like 'Beachin'' and his most recent single, 'Made for You,' which is climbing the country charts and a perfect play on words as Outback launches a NEW! menu of delicious favorites and memorable experiences made for each guest.

'I'm so excited to have partnered with Outback Steakhouse to bring music straight to people's homes.' Said Owen. 'Not only do we share many of the same principles and beliefs, but I've been eating at Outback since I was a kid, so it's great to know they are as a big of a fan of me as I am of them.'

Next up on the virtual concert stage, 100 Outback Steakhouse Managing Partners and their guests will experience an exclusive, virtual private concert event featuring the popular entertainers.

'The Jake Owen Facebook Live concert in August exceeded our expectations with strong fan engagement,' said Danielle Vona, Chief Marketing Officer for Outback Steakhouse. 'People miss attending live concerts and were incredibly gracious and appreciative to be part of this experience. 'As Jake's song goes, 'may the simple things be amazing on the journey of your life' - we see our live virtual concerts with Jake as simple ways that celebrate our great employees and our guests.'

During the pandemic, Outback Steakhouse successfully pivoted their business to continue to employ as many as possible and serve guests through delivery and Curbside Take-away® and are now safely welcoming guests back into the restaurants following local and state guidelines. Outback is proud not to have furloughed or laid off any restaurant employee due to closed dining rooms related to Covid-19, and continues to protect the health and safety of all employees and guests with advanced protocols as dining rooms are permitted to reopen.

About Outback Steakhouse

