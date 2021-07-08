Log in
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 AM EDT on July 30, 2021

07/08/2021
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 27, 2021, on Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:30 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 092 M - -
Net income 2021 230 M - -
Net Debt 2021 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 310 M 2 310 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,29 $
Average target price 34,63 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Deno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Meyer Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James R. Craigie Chairman
John J. Mahoney Independent Director
Tara Walpert Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.35.38%2 393
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.50%133 195
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.98%38 139
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.91%18 856
SODEXO14.42%13 765
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED12.91%5 539