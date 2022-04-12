Log in
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
20.44 USD   -0.10%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. TO HOST FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AT 8 : 15 AM EDT on April 29, 2022
BU
03/18Red Lobster Names David Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03/07Bloomin' Brands Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EDT on April 29, 2022

04/12/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 27, 2022, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 17 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 339 M - -
Net income 2022 227 M - -
Net Debt 2022 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 95,8%
