    BLMN   US0942351083

BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.

(BLMN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:20 2023-01-27 pm EST
23.57 USD   -0.17%
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call At 8 : 15 AM EST on February 16, 2023
BU
BofA Securities Starts Bloomin' Brands at Neutral With $27 Price Target
MT
BMO Capital Downgrades Bloomin' Brands to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $29
MT
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EST on February 16, 2023

01/27/2023 | 03:08pm EST
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 25, 2022, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EST the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 439 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 2 073 M 2 073 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,61 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Deno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fatema Al-Saffar Chief Financial Officer
James R. Craigie Chairman
Astrid Isaacs Chief Technology Officer
John J. Mahoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC.17.35%2 073
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.64%124 835
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.34%41 363
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.93%18 171
SODEXO1.88%14 441
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION4.96%4 959