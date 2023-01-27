Bloomin' Brands, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EST on February 16, 2023

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 25, 2022, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EST the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

