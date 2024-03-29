Item 5.01 Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 29, 2024, Barrett Evans resigned as Director, President, Chief Financial Officer and any and all other positions with the Company. Mr. Evans will, as a consultant, assist in the wind down of the Company. Mr. Evans decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company or its management on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

On March 29, 2024, Michael Hill resigned as Director, and Chief Executive Officer and any and all other positions with the Company. Mr. Hill will, as a consultant, assist in the wind down of the Company. Mr. Hills decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company or its management on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.