Item 5.01 Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On March 29, 2024, Barrett Evans resigned as Director, President, Chief Financial Officer and any and all other positions with the Company. Mr. Evans will, as a consultant, assist in the wind down of the Company. Mr. Evans decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company or its management on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.
On March 29, 2024, Michael Hill resigned as Director, and Chief Executive Officer and any and all other positions with the Company. Mr. Hill will, as a consultant, assist in the wind down of the Company. Mr. Hills decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company or its management on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.
Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels in the United States, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label (BPL). BPL is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, sourcing and distribution of hemp-derived, nootropic and nutraceutical products to wholesalers and retailers. The Company manufactures hemp infused products ranging from human edibles, pet edibles, liquid consumables such as tinctures and shots, topicals, and smokable hemp. It provides support at each step from custom formulation, order fulfillment, and brand development. Its product categories include edibles, tinctures, oils, salves, capsules, balms, lotions, creams, beverages and pet treats. It offers its private-label and white-label customers a collections of customizable hemp products that includes over 80 products across seven categories in addition to custom formulation and manufacturing services.