ITEM 2.04 Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or and Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

Bloomios is in default of its Senior Secured Notes, and subsequently has triggered cross defaults on all of its other obligations. The Company is working with the Agent for the Senior Secured Notes to determine the best course of action. Pursuant to the Security Agreement between Bloomios and the Senior Secured Noteholders, they have the ability to liquidate the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.